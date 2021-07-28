Zacks: Analysts Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.70 Million

Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to post $153.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.30 million and the lowest is $153.10 million. Sabra Health Care REIT reported sales of $153.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year sales of $619.17 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.80 million to $624.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $646.72 million, with estimates ranging from $625.80 million to $664.85 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 4.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. TheStreet downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.88.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,273,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,758,051. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.99. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

In other news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 30,805 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 523,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 26,655 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,864,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,756,000 after purchasing an additional 46,470 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after purchasing an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 460,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 133,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabra Health Care REIT (SBRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.