Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) to Post -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) will announce earnings per share of ($0.32) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Equillium’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Equillium posted earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Equillium will report full-year earnings of ($1.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Equillium.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Equillium in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equillium in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.29.

In related news, insider Stephen Connelly sold 10,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $75,354.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 999,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,474.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,034 shares of company stock worth $231,362. Insiders own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equillium by 413.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50,736 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Equillium in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,817,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Equillium by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equillium by 99.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQ stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,292. The company has a quick ratio of 14.37, a current ratio of 14.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Equillium has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.45. The company has a market cap of $158.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.09.

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops and sells products to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

