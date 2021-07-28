Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.56 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) will report $37.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Getty Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.17 million and the lowest is $36.95 million. Getty Realty posted sales of $36.34 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Getty Realty will report full year sales of $150.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $153.16 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $155.31 million, with estimates ranging from $147.80 million to $162.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Getty Realty.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.11. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 49.99%. The company had revenue of $36.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.10 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 36,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Getty Realty by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Getty Realty stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.02. 103,624 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,349. Getty Realty has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $34.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.80.

