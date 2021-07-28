Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) to Post $0.76 EPS

Analysts expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.71 and the highest is $0.80. II-VI reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.56 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IIVI shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup downgraded II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley upgraded II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.68.

In other II-VI news, CTO Christopher Koeppen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $101,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 25.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the first quarter worth about $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of II-VI in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of II-VI by 775.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,406 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.44. The company had a trading volume of 36,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,882. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

