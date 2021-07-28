Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) to report ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nabriva Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.22). Nabriva Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.40) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nabriva Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.94). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Nabriva Therapeutics.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 81.28% and a negative net margin of 506.93%. The business had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabriva Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBRV. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 41.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 14,190 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $78,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. 0.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NBRV stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $533.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

