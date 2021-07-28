Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) will post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nVent Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.40. nVent Electric reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that nVent Electric will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover nVent Electric.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million.

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays increased their price target on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in nVent Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.90. 1,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3,081,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.55. nVent Electric has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

