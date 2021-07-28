Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) to post earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Wolverine World Wide reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.47. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $510.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.32 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 6.01% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WWW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Wolverine World Wide stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,792. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.62 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, insider Michael Jeppesen sold 12,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.96, for a total value of $481,662.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $782,667.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.65, for a total transaction of $211,415.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $623,888.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,377 shares of company stock valued at $900,318 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,786.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

