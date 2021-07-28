Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.37. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $124.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -324.52 and a beta of 1.34.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Churchill Downs (CHDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.