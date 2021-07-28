Zacks: Brokerages Expect Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Will Post Earnings of $2.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will report $2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Churchill Downs posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 583%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year earnings of $5.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.67. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $8.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Churchill Downs.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.17.

In other Churchill Downs news, SVP Austin W. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.77, for a total transaction of $614,310.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 1,850.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,889. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.37. Churchill Downs has a fifty-two week low of $124.13 and a fifty-two week high of $258.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -324.52 and a beta of 1.34.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of March 18, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

