Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Corvus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.