Zacks: Brokerages Expect Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) to Announce -$0.32 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) will announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Corvus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.63). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,074. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.66. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $5.74.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRVS. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,229,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 8,053,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $869,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is CPI-006, an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase I/Ib clinical trial that inhibits the production of adenosine and activate various immune cells, as Phase III clinical trial of CPI-006 for COVID-19.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corvus Pharmaceuticals (CRVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.