Zacks: Brokerages Expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). EverQuote also posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.24). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a negative return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $103.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of EverQuote from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. EverQuote presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $27,927.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,774,418.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Tomas Revesz, Jr. sold 10,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $343,220.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 498,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,640,986.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,075 shares of company stock worth $1,496,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 37.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVER. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in EverQuote by 93.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in EverQuote by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in EverQuote during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 58.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVER traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $30.50. 5,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.49 million, a P/E ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 1.36. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $27.94 and a 12 month high of $56.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.69.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

