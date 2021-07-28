Zacks: Brokerages Expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to Post -$3.06 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to announce earnings of ($3.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($3.30) to ($2.82). Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($2.52) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($15.50) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.20) to ($1.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative net margin of 187.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($5.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.57. 9,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,820. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12-month low of $63.55 and a 12-month high of $121.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

