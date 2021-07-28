Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.07 Million

Analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to announce sales of $33.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.53 million. MiX Telematics posted sales of $27.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full year sales of $134.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $133.35 million to $135.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $146.28 million, with estimates ranging from $143.07 million to $149.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $34.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIXT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MIXT. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 91,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in MiX Telematics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the period. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 11,293 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,852. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.37 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.87. MiX Telematics has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.0739 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from MiX Telematics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 39.62%.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service (Saas) delivery model. The company offers MiX Fleet Manager, a web-based application, which provides commercial fleet management solution that gives user live and historical views of driver and vehicle performance information, including vehicle tracking and status information, as well as alerts and notifications; MiX Asset Manager, a portfolio of asset tracking products comprising generators, light towers, storage tanks, and pumps; and Matrix, a mobile asset management solutions that offers real-time and historical vehicle tracking and positioning, unauthorized vehicle use alerts, panic emergency response, crash alerts, driver behavior alerts, fuel tax logbooks, and vehicle maintenance notifications for entry-level fleets and consumers.

