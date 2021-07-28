Zacks: Brokerages Expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Analysts expect Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vera Bradley’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.38. Vera Bradley reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vera Bradley will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vera Bradley.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Vera Bradley had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

VRA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vera Bradley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Vera Bradley from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Vera Bradley from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Vera Bradley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

NASDAQ VRA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 152,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,582. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The stock has a market cap of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.73.

In other Vera Bradley news, Director P. Michael Miller sold 17,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $199,886.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,685.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Patricia R. Miller sold 12,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $135,940.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,421,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,753,665.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,925 shares of company stock worth $4,963,036 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 273,587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 27,096 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,618 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,179 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 16,632 shares during the last quarter. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

