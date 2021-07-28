Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Novartis (NYSE:NVS) to Sell

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Novartis reported mixed results for the second quarter as the business gradually recovers from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Momentum in key brands including psoriasis drug Cosentyx, Entresto, gene therapy Zolgensma, the oncology portfolio and the launch of Kesimpta, which continues to accelerate boosted performance after a couple of weak quarters. Contributions from Kisqali and Lucentis were also positive. New launches like Piqray and Mayzent should boost sales and offset the negative impact of the decline in sales of legacy drugs. The struggling Sandoz business also posted growth as the business is starting to stabilize. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. However, the oncology and generics businesses are still being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Generic competition for key drugs also remains a concern.”

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $91.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $209.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis has a 12 month low of $77.04 and a 12 month high of $98.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.17.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 9.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

