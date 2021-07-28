Zacks Investment Research Downgrades XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) to Hold

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on XPEL. B. Riley increased their price objective on XPEL from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on XPEL from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL traded down $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $84.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,410. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.97. XPEL has a 1 year low of $15.88 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.21 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $51.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 12.89%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Adams sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $141,532.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784,233 shares in the company, valued at $228,307,106. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 27,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total value of $2,062,515.00. Insiders sold 221,782 shares of company stock valued at $18,375,767 in the last ninety days. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPEL. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 1.0% in the second quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 143,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $243,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $3,396,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in XPEL during the first quarter worth $610,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 28,451 shares during the last quarter. 31.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, China, Canada, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East/Africa, and internationally. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software.

