Zacks Investment Research Lowers Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Sell

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Independent Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $68.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.97. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $99.85.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 29.87%. On average, equities analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,054 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,416,000 after acquiring an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

