Zacks Investment Research Lowers Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Benchmark cut their price objective on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $84.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.73 and a beta of 1.65. Proto Labs has a fifty-two week low of $81.33 and a fifty-two week high of $286.57.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.25 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Proto Labs will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 34.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Proto Labs by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Proto Labs by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

