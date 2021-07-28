Zacks Investment Research Lowers Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) to Sell

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smurfit Kappa Group PLC operates as a paper and paperboard manufacturer and converter. It also engages in the manufacturing, distribution and selling of containerboard, corrugated containers and other paper-based packaging products, such as solid board, graphic board and bag-in-box. The company’s operating segments consists of Europe and Americas. Europe segment includes a system of mills and plants which primarily produces containerboard. Americas segment comprises forestry, paper, corrugated, paper sack and folding carton activities. Smurfit Kappa Group PLC is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cheuvreux raised shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

OTCMKTS:SMFKY opened at $56.36 on Tuesday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $57.42. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.42.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates in two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, ecommerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products, as well as composite cardboard tubes, and bags and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFKY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Smurfit Kappa Group (OTCMKTS:SMFKY)

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.