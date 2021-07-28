Zacks Investment Research Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring service in China. It offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry and biology. The Company delivers its tutoring services through small classes, personalized premium services i.e. one-on-one tutoring and online course offerings. Its extensive network consists of learning centers and service centers in Beijing, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Wuhan, as well as the Company’s online platform. TAL Education Group is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Get TAL Education Group alerts:

TAL has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Nomura reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research report on Monday. lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $7.60 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.51.

NYSE:TAL opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.00 and a beta of 0.08. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $90.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAL. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in TAL Education Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,025,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,320,000 after purchasing an additional 794,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after acquiring an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of TAL Education Group by 328.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,294,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,562,000 after acquiring an additional 992,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TAL Education Group (TAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TAL Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TAL Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.