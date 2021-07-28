Zacks Investment Research Lowers Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) to Sell

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $430.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.97% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Twilio is benefiting from accelerated digital transformation by companies amid the COVID-19 pandemic-led remote working and online learnings wave. SendGrid acquisition and growing adoption of Twilio Flex are also tailwinds. The company is not only gaining traction from a solid expansion of its existing clientele but is also aided by the first-time deals with the new customers, courtesy of its firm focus on introducing products and the go-to-market sales strategy. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. However, intensifying competition in the cloud telecommunications market is inducing pricing pressure for Twilio, which is an overhang on its profitability. Also increased investments in its systems and infrastructure, research & development, go-to-market team and Flex are likely to dent bottom-line.”

Get Twilio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TWLO. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.77.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $387.48 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $360.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.19 and a quick ratio of 12.19. Twilio has a 12-month low of $216.23 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.12 and a beta of 1.45.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.44 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.18, for a total transaction of $184,482.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock worth $48,309,721. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,689,158,000 after buying an additional 1,566,136 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after buying an additional 1,757,505 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,204,416,000 after buying an additional 81,153 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after buying an additional 943,403 shares during the period. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Twilio (TWLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.