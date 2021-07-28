Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Nabriva Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development of new medicines to treat serious bacterial infections, with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Nabriva Therapeutics’ medicinal chemistry expertise has enabled targeted discovery of novel pleuromutilins, including both intravenous and oral formulations. Nabriva Therapeutics’ lead product candidate, lefamulin, is a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic with the potential to be the first-in-class available for systemic administration in humans. The company believes that lefamulin is the first antibiotic with a novel mechanism of action to have reached late-stage clinical development in more than a decade. Nabriva has announced positive topline data for lefamulin from the first of its two global, registrational Phase 3 clinical trials evaluating lefamulin in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP). “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

NBRV opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.29. Nabriva Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.04 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32. The stock has a market cap of $533.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.88.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 506.93% and a negative return on equity of 81.28%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nabriva Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 311,927 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after buying an additional 1,418,800 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

