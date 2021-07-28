Zero Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. In the last week, Zero has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $12,642.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.45 or 0.00262000 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.90 or 0.00117637 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.67 or 0.00139648 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00007394 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003223 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,285,918 coins. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Buying and Selling Zero

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.