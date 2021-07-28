ZeroSwap (ZEE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $701,974.00

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $10.08 million and approximately $701,974.00 worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 25.4% against the US dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZeroSwap alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002478 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.45 or 0.00048217 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00014321 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.70 or 0.00742878 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000302 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,751,060 coins. ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZeroSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZeroSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.