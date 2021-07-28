Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $179.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $162.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $129.15 and a 12 month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.93%.

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 96,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 899,868 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $138,660,000 after purchasing an additional 288,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Bank grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 11,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

