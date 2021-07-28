Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,221 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 9,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $51.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.01. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $27.55 and a 52-week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $760.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.42 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a positive change from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.03%.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, VP Mark Richard Young sold 2,082 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $120,693.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,551.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,269 shares in the company, valued at $534,357.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,749 shares of company stock valued at $860,634. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.93.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

