ZUM TOKEN Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 37.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 28th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $501,749.77 and approximately $42,970.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 73,662,755,557 coins and its circulating supply is 14,119,782,533 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

