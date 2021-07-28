Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

ZURVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of Zurich Insurance Group stock opened at $40.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 40.14, a current ratio of 40.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $32.76 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.79.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

