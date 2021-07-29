$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) to report $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Q2’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.04. Q2 reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.25%. The company had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.39 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QTWO shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Q2 presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.78, for a total transaction of $2,087,406.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 237,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,138,246.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,931,365. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,944 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,343,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,659,000 after purchasing an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,337,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,434 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Q2 by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,219,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,163,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,463,000.

Shares of QTWO stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.41. 5,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,992. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. Q2 has a 52-week low of $83.97 and a 52-week high of $148.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.39 and a beta of 1.53.

Q2 Company Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

