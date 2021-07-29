-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.02). Fortress Biotech posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.40). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.95) to $1.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 97.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 million.

FBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortress Biotech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBIO. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. WMS Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $37,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

FBIO stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. 198,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,210,955. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.91 and a quick ratio of 5.87. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.49.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

