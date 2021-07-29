-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to announce ($0.18) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.20). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Ardmore Shipping had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 10.51%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ASC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.44.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ardmore Shipping by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ardmore Shipping stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.35. The company had a trading volume of 448,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,448. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09. Ardmore Shipping has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $5.43.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

