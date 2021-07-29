-$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) will post ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the highest is ($0.21). Puma Biotechnology reported earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 487.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.02. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.55 million. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a negative return on equity of 318.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, May 10th.

PBYI stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $316.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Puma Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.48 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Auerbach sold 5,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $47,134.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Calby Miller sold 12,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $147,149.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,874 shares in the company, valued at $147,149.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,877 shares of company stock worth $249,845 over the last three months. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBYI. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Puma Biotechnology during the first quarter worth $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Puma Biotechnology by 82.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the adjuvant treatment of adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

