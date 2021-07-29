$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Innoviva’s earnings. Innoviva reported earnings of $0.46 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Innoviva will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Innoviva.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.61. Innoviva had a net margin of 73.65% and a return on equity of 47.39%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, Director George Bickerstaff bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $134,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,541,977.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INVA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,512,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Innoviva by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,774,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,208,000 after acquiring an additional 340,227 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 261.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 286,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 206,953 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Innoviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,261,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Innoviva by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,349,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $135,626,000 after acquiring an additional 188,870 shares in the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Innoviva stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. The stock had a trading volume of 6,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,093. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60. Innoviva has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 98.04, a current ratio of 98.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

