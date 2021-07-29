$0.56 EPS Expected for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will report earnings of $0.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.57. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.90. The stock had a trading volume of 23,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 979,312. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

In related news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.4% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 904,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,319,000 after acquiring an additional 226,722 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 16.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 76,219 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

