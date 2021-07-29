$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) to post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for First Solar’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.79. First Solar posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that First Solar will report full-year earnings of $4.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $4.66. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $803.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.80 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.50.

NASDAQ FSLR traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.73. 24,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,363,888. The company has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.42.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $39,655.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,565.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $2,289,750.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,552 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,534 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

