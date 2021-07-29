-$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) will report earnings per share of ($0.60) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.63). Merus posted earnings per share of ($0.59) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.81). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.52) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Merus.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.62 million. Merus had a negative net margin of 248.38% and a negative return on equity of 57.90%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRUS. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, upgraded shares of Merus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

In other Merus news, SVP Lex Bakker sold 3,860 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $81,253.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 2,186,022 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $45,359,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merus by 214.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Merus during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $224,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Merus during the first quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Merus by 26.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,350. The company has a market cap of $655.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33. Merus has a twelve month low of $10.18 and a twelve month high of $31.27.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 for the pancreatic and lung cancer, and other solid tumors.

