$0.89 EPS Expected for Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will post $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.88. Addus HomeCare posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.63. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.70 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

ADUS stock opened at $83.33 on Monday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $80.32 and a 12 month high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.39.

In related news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $53,500.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,122.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADUS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 423.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 299,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,361,000 after acquiring an additional 242,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,035,000 after purchasing an additional 134,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,432,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,406,000 after acquiring an additional 87,210 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,821,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

