-$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) will report earnings per share of ($1.00) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($32.24) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 96.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.02). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.97). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 million. Acutus Medical had a negative return on equity of 375.85% and a negative net margin of 1,079.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AFIB. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

In related news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 1,071,428 shares of Acutus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 366.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acutus Medical by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

AFIB stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,396. The stock has a market cap of $419.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42. Acutus Medical has a 1-year low of $11.18 and a 1-year high of $38.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 6.29.

About Acutus Medical

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.