$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) will post sales of $1.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Harley-Davidson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.25 billion and the lowest is $1.11 billion. Harley-Davidson reported sales of $964.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.22 billion to $4.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $4.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $5.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Harley-Davidson.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis.

HOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Northcoast Research boosted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 207.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 55.3% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth $64,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HOG opened at $39.01 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.69. Harley-Davidson has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

About Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.