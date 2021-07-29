$104.20 Million in Sales Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to announce sales of $104.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $105.51 million and the lowest is $102.69 million. First Busey reported sales of $102.04 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year sales of $402.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $397.79 million to $406.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $414.41 million, with estimates ranging from $407.95 million to $424.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01). First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Busey by 670.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,791,000 after purchasing an additional 773,183 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of First Busey by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First Busey by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,230,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,507,000 after acquiring an additional 354,988 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Busey by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 437,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 92,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Busey during the 1st quarter valued at $603,000. 47.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 126,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,660. First Busey has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $27.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

