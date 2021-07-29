10,991 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 2.20% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $623,000.

BSJS stock opened at $25.55 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $27.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%.

