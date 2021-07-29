1,144 Shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KEN opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $36.80.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%. The business had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

