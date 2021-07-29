1,144 Shares in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,144,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,281,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Kenon by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares in the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE KEN opened at $32.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.27. Kenon Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $19.43 and a 12 month high of $36.80.
Kenon Company Profile
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
