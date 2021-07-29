$13.98 Million in Sales Expected for Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) will post $13.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.90 million to $14.01 million. Veru posted sales of $10.32 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $61.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $74.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.44 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $74.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Veru had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $13.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million.

VERU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Veru in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Veru currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.97. 625,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,530,638. Veru has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $555.40 million, a PE ratio of -232.26 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.08.

In related news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of Veru by 877.6% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Veru during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.47% of the company’s stock.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc, an oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the management of cancers. Its commercial products comprise FC2 female condom/internal condom for the dual protection against unintended pregnancy and the transmission of sexually transmitted infections for ministries of health, government health agencies, U.N.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.