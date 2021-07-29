$130.53 Million in Sales Expected for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) to announce $130.53 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.70 million to $133.35 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp posted sales of $126.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will report full year sales of $528.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $525.20 million to $530.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $511.55 million, with estimates ranging from $507.50 million to $515.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sandy Spring Bancorp.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.03). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $135.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Shares of SASR stock traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.22. 3,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,620. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $48.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.13%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

