15,265 Shares in Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZVO. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,193,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zovio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Zovio by 27.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 814,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after buying an additional 173,695 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zovio in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Zovio from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock.

ZVO stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $85.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.35. Zovio Inc has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $7.34.

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Zovio had a negative net margin of 16.08% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zovio Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services.

