$16.52 Million in Sales Expected for ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will report $16.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.00 million. ChromaDex posted sales of $15.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year sales of $71.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.68 million to $74.31 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $109.58 million, with estimates ranging from $107.79 million to $110.96 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 84.50%. The business had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.47 million.

CDXC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

CDXC stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,018,332. ChromaDex has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of -25.83 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, CEO Robert N. Fried acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,030.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after buying an additional 92,329 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 32.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

