180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in O. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.5% in the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.2% in the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 14,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on O. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.17.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $70.60 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 72.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.90.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). Realty Income had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $442.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.48%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

