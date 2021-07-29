180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,054 Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,054 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.81, for a total transaction of $4,884,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD opened at $97.93 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.59. The company has a market capitalization of $118.99 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.06.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.44.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

