180 Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.8% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,396 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 232.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,622,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 20,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on DGX. UBS Group raised Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $139.97 on Thursday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total transaction of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,485 shares of company stock valued at $13,644,514 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.