180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,993,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 3,945.0% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after purchasing an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $61.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $71.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.23.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

