180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 502 Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,956,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 106.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,404,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,484,000 after buying an additional 1,240,107 shares during the period. Silchester International Investors LLP lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 8.8% in the first quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 15,202,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $413,953,000 after buying an additional 1,224,393 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 972.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 433,645 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 393,215 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd in the first quarter valued at about $8,833,000. Institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 24th.

NYSE:SKM opened at $30.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Equities research analysts expect that SK Telecom Co.,Ltd will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

